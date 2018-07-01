Express yourself at Tuesday hand-drumming sessions

- News
By Paul Roberts
Special to The PREVIEW
Join musician and music therapist Paul Roberts for a free hand-drumming class at the Pagosa Lakes Clubhouse on Tuesday, July 3, at noon.
The class offers a welcoming environment that encourages fun, creativity, playfulness and connecting with others. Drums are provided for those who do not have one. Designed as an opportunity for people of all ages to unleash their creativity, the drumming class is a family-friendly activity open to all ages. No previous experience is necessary.
Eve Taylor, an enthusiastic participant, said, “I feel grateful to have found this group because I can express myself freely. I had read about the drumming class in The SUN. I was interested, but it took a personal invitation from a friend to finally get me there. I have listened to a wide variety of music over the years. I was in the high school choir and loved it. The teacher was very supportive and encouraging. I also took a class on famous composers.”
Taylor took the initiative to arrange a recent performance of the drumming class for Veterans for Veterans, an organization that focuses on helping veterans in Archuleta County and surrounding areas.
“Several years ago I lost someone very dear to me,” she said. “My only son was in the military and was killed in action in Afghanistan.”
A Gold Star Mother with rhythm in her soul, Taylor said, “Music has helped me on the road to healing. With drumming I can be a participant, not on the sidelines as a spectator. I have found it to be a very freeing and nonthreatening way to express myself. An added plus is the friendships I have developed in the class. We laugh and play and become carefree kids again.”
For more information about the Pagosa hand-drumming class, call 731-3117. The Pagosa Lakes Clubhouse is located at 230 Port Ave.
