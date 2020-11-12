Explosives and guns found, seized in ACSO search Suspect sought

By Clayton Chaney

Staff Writer

On Friday, Nov. 6, the bomb squad from Farmington, N.M., was in Pagosa Springs to assist the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) with the recovery, transportation and testing of explosives that had been discovered during the execution of a search warrant of a residence on USFS 842.

