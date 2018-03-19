Explore sounds and imagination at Tuesday drum classes

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
By Paul Roberts
Special to The PREVIEW
Join musician and music therapist Paul Roberts for a free hand-drumming class at the Pagosa Lakes Clubhouse on Tuesday, March 20, at noon.
The class offers a welcoming environment that encourages fun, creativity, playfulness and connecting with others.
“Music is the language of the heart. Working as a missionary for 32 years, in over 50 countries throughout Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and southern Europe, I became familiar with musical expression from a broad spectrum,” said Pagosa Springs musician Jim Santee.
Santee is a songwriter and a multi-instrumentalist who plays guitar, ukulele, banjo and other instruments. He explores sound by creating instruments from his imagination.
“I’ve always been intrigued by sound,” said Santee, who scours hardware stores and thrift shops for potential parts for his creative construction.
His palette consists of whatever he comes across that his imagination guides him to fit into one of his instrumental creations. Although their sound may generate from inside a soundbox, Santee’s instruments definitely have an outside-the-box appearance to them.
The amount of time this creative process takes, is of no concern to Santee.
“The joy is in the journey,” he said.
Santee grew up in a family where creating things was the mode of operation.
He explained, “My father was an inventor. My mother could make toys out of the most mundane materials. My sister and brother were both very creative, and I could make musical instruments (as my grandson would later say), ‘out of junk!’”
Santee approaches music from a number of perspectives. He enjoys delving into music theory, composing, recording, playing instruments, singing and instrument making. He seems to have an ever-expanding fascination with the realm of sound. He is currently recording a CD of original songs.
Santee said he is utilizing the drumming class as a means to develop his rhythmic emphasis on stringed instruments, and he has been bringing his instruments to class.
For more information about the Pagosa hand-drumming class, email banjocrazy@centurytel.net or call 731-3117. The Pagosa Lakes Clubhouse is located at 230 Port Ave.
Follow these topics: Arts & Entertainment, Music, Updates