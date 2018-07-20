Experience Pagosa with a View at Saturday event

- News
By Liz Alley
Special to The PREVIEW
Who has the best view in Pagosa Springs? You get to decide this Saturday. Tickets are still available at the Pagosa Springs Area Chamber of Commerce and at Justice Ministries at 459 Lewis St.
You will receive a tour map of six homes that will showcase some of the best views in Pagosa Springs. The self-paced tour lasts from 1 to 5 p.m., then join us from 5-6:30 p.m. for a party, raffle prizes and announcement of the winner voted to have the best view of all.
Tickets are $45 per person or $60 for two people. We are a nonprofit. Your tickets are tax-deductible.
For more information, please contact us at 264-4483, visit justiceministriesofpagosa.org or email us at justiceministriesofpagosa@gmail.com. Tickets may also be purchased on EventBrite. Enter “Justice Ministries Pagosa With a View.”
