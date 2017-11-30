Experience Main Street Bethlehem at Centerpoint Church Nov. 30-Dec. 2

By Jon Duncan

Special to The PREVIEW

Bethlehem: small, insignificant, unimpressive. It was just a few miles from Jerusalem, on the edge of the Judean wilderness, with fertile land, a scene of terraced orchards and olive groves, surrounded by the shepherds’ country.

It was a village where everyone knew everyone, with greetings by name and questions on the health of fathers and grandfathers. Women visited by the well as they waited for their turn to draw water to begin the chores of their day; children played safely almost everywhere in the town, for Bethlehem was small enough that every child was known by every parent, and all were treated as their own.

Bethlehem, or “house of bread” as its name means, was rich in Israeli heritage and mentioned often throughout the Old Testament and remembered for many things: the burial place of Rachel; the town of Ruth and her kinsman redeemer, Boaz; the scene of David’s mighty men who risked their lives to provide their much-loved leader a cool drink of water from Bethlehem’s well; and, of course, the event that was the most important event in Bethlehem’s history — but soon to become the second most important event in its history — the birthplace of King David.

Yes, it was an important village in the history of Judah, but not one of significant size or influence. At the time of Jesus’ birth there were most likely no more than just a few hundred residents.

Because of its size and lack of importance, there were likely not many inns located in Bethlehem — maybe even just one. And not a large inn at that, not many rooms and certainly not a large enclosure to house the animals that would accompany the travelers.

But just around the corner, or just over the hill — as we understand the geography of that area — there was a cave, one of the many caves that dotted the countryside around Bethlehem, caves that were used for sheepfolds, storage areas, overflow animal shelters and, in some cases, burial caves for the families who lived in the tiny village.

How interesting that God chose that very place — in a dark cave filled with dirty straw and the stench of barnyard animals — to introduce the Creator of all things, the timeless Alien who would step into time in order to change the flow of history and the destiny of mankind for all eternity.

In his book “Because of Bethlehem,” author Max Lucado makes an interesting observation: “A remarkable gift can arrive in an unremarkable package. One did in Bethlehem.“

Such was the scene in that smelly cave in Bethlehem that night: There was nothing to attract the attention of the national media, nothing to draw foreign correspondents with cameras and mics to interview the weary couple, not even the faintest hint that there might be something special going on there — just the tear-stained checks of the glowing young mother as she held her firstborn; just the quiet, but very proud, young daddy who had just successfully delivered his very first child and now humbly gazed into the eyes of the Savior of the world.

Do you need a fresh perspective on the Bethlehem story? Maybe something to remind you that God uses the simple to contain the profound, the plain to illustrate the perfect, the unremarkable to proclaim the remarkable?

Join us for the re-creation of what it might have been like on the night of Jesus’ birth, as we wonder together while we walk through Main Street Bethlehem, located at Centerpoint Church on Nov. 30, Dec. 1 and 2, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Centerpoint Church is located at 2750 Cornerstone Drive.

There is no charge, but you will experience the sights, sounds and smells of first-century Bethlehem; you will have the unique opportunity to experience the setting of our world when God became man for you. We hope to see you there.

Follow these topics: Arts & Entertainment, Holiday Events, Lifestyle, Religion