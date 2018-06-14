Exemplifying courage Michael Martinez honored by National Wrestling Hall of Fame

Photos courtesy National Wrestling Hall of Fame
Michael Martinez was honored with the Medal of Courage during the National Wrestling Hall of Fame’s 42nd Annual Honors Weekend on June 1 and 2 in Stillwater, Okla. From top: Michael smiles alongside his display case at the Hall of Fame’s Museum, poses with University of Wyoming coach Mark Branch, and Michael poses alongside family members present during Honors Weekend.

Michael Martinez is no stranger to adversity, nor is he a stranger to fighting back, on the wrestling mat or in life.
Instead, Michael has made a name for himself by exhibiting one characteristic in particular — courage — in overcoming that adversity.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Email, RSS Follow
This story was posted on June 14, 2018.