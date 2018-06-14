Exemplifying courage Michael Martinez honored by National Wrestling Hall of Fame

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
Michael Martinez is no stranger to adversity, nor is he a stranger to fighting back, on the wrestling mat or in life.
Instead, Michael has made a name for himself by exhibiting one characteristic in particular — courage — in overcoming that adversity.
The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.
Follow these topics: Features, News, Top Stories