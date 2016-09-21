Exciting opportunity for young Whatchamawhozit’s actors with Thingamajig Theatre Company

- News
By Laura Moore
Special to The PREVIEW
Each spring, Thingamajig holds class on Fridays after school, teaching young performers the skills for improv. Each summer, they host a three-week summer camp with the professional actors from around the country teaching dance, music and acting, as well as the many other artistic facets that are part of theater.
In the fall, the Friday classes start up again, usually involving the kids writing a Christmas play together and then performing it one afternoon in December for the public. This fall, Thingamajig Theatre is excited to offer the opportunity for young performers to do a full 12-show run, as well as get up on stage with professional actors and be part of a full-scale professional production, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.”
Admittance to the class will be by audition only. Auditions will take place from 2:30 to 4 p.m. on Sept. 23 at the Center for the Arts. Auditions will be held with director Laura Moore and Thingamajig Artistic Director Tim Moore. Additional fun games will be taught during that time by Thingamajig performer Melissa Kirschstein.
Kids wishing to audition for class need no experience, but they need to memorize the Whatchamawhozits Audition Script and absolutely must fill out and bring with them the Whatchamawhozit’s audition form — both of which are available on the home page of www.pagosacenter.org.
The class will continue on Fridays from 2:30 to 4 p.m. concentrating on the actors work preparing for a show as well as the fun games that help develop characters and then, starting on Nov. 29, the kids will join the professional actors in the rehearsal process for the production, which opens on Dec. 9.
Kids need not be available for every single production date as understudy parts will be cast. If you have any questions, please email Laura Moore at laura@pagosacenter.org. Cost of the 10-week class is $100 and it is for kids ages 6-14.
