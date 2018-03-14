Everyone welcome at presentation on maternal and child health March 18

- News
By Michelle Huck
Special to The PREVIEW
Rise Above Violence is honored to host an informational session for anyone interested in learning how domestic violence effects children and what we can do, as concerned community members, to help.
All are welcome to attend this presentation on maternal and child health March 18 at 12:30 p.m. at the Community United Methodist Church.
We know children are amazing receptacles of their environments, their brains are developing exponentially, but, unfortunately, they can’t necessary receive only the good; they inherit the bad, too. How does that exactly work in a child’s mind and how can it be rewired to not take on too much negativity? You’ll learn some simple, everyday tools anyone can use to change some of that negativity and create a more positive view of the world and their environment. Plan to be empowered.
Learn vital statistics on the health and well-being of babies born in Archuleta County as well as important factors that play a role in helping our pregnant mothers and children thrive physically, socially and emotionally. As the only prenatal care clinic in Archuleta County, Aspire (formerly known as THRIVE) sees the vast majority of pregnant women in the area. To that end, we can share the importance of prenatal care and education to helping our new families get the best start to life. We will also present some demographic information on pregnant women in our area.
As well as a question-and-answer session at the end of the program, snacks and drinks will be provided. We hope you can attend.
This program is sponsored by the United Methodist Women of Pagosa Springs.
