Everyone invited to view ‘The Mystery of Chaco Canyon’

By Joan Mieritz
Special to The PREVIEW
The San Juan Stargazers will hold their regular monthly meeting on Thursday, Oct. 25, at The Springs Resort.
We will be joined by members of the Chimney Rock Interpretive Association (CRIA). The public, including mature children, is also invited.
The meeting is from 6 to 8:30 p.m. At 6 p.m., it is time to socialize and enjoy finger foods including chips, dips and Rex’s “world-famous” hummus. You can also bring an appetizer to share. Beverages are available at a cash bar.
At 7 p.m., “The Mystery Of Chaco Canyon,” an acclaimed film, will be shown. It is produced by Anna Sofaer and details the numerous and amazing astronomical alignments at Chaco Canyon made by the ancient people associated with those who lived near here at Chimney Rock over 1,000 years ago.
It is believed by many that similar alignments exist at Chimney Rock, Peterson Ridge and the neighboring communities, but as yet are undiscovered. Some may become noticeable at the time of the next major lunar standstill beginning in approximately four years.
People can come just for the one-hour film at 7 p.m., which will be followed by a brief time for discussion. Everyone is invited for a remarkable evening.
End-of-season celebration
The date has been set for the Stargazers’ end-of-the-season celebration and our seventh anniversary dinner. The gathering will be for members and invited guests only, held at a private home on Friday, Nov. 9, beginning with appetizers at 6 p.m. Drinks will be provided.
All the CRIA members who helped make our Night Sky programs run smoothly are also invited. Everyone should get a personal invitation, but mistakes can happen. If you did not receive your invitation, please call Joan, who will also give directions when you RSVP.
This is not a potluck. A delicious dinner will be served as well as a wonderful dessert provided by CRIA in appreciation of the Stargazers and CRIA workers.
It’s our treat for a successful summer of stargazing with hundreds of Chimney Rock visitors and seven years of being an educational and vibrant club for Pagosa, Durango and the entire San Juan area.
About the Stargazers
The San Juan Stargazers are part of the Astronomical League, which includes clubs from all over the U.S.
We have a website, www.SanJuanStargazers.com, as well as an email address, sjstargazers@gmail.com and a club phone number, 335-8286, to help communicate with the public.
