Esther R. Buswell

Esther R. Buswell, longtime Durango resident, passed away Saturday, Dec. 22, in Tucson, Ariz., where she had been residing for health reasons. Esther was born July 28, 1917, in Beach, N.D., the last of six children of Emory and Mamie (Myers) Percell. The family moved from North Dakota to Bayfield, Colo., when she was 5 years old. She attended grammar school at Columbus School near Vallecito Lake and completed high school in Bayfield. She married John E. Buswell in 1936. This union resulted in four children: two sons, E. Ray and Irvin, and two daughters, Ann Wilson (Ted) and Jessie Formwalt (Bob).

She is survived by her daughters, seven grandchildren, five great grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren, as well as two daughters-in-law, Jan Buswell Groft and Donna Buswell. Predeceasing Esther was her husband of 51 years, her two sons and one grandson, Sheldon Buswell, and a son-in-law, Ted Wilson.

She was a very active member of La Plata Chapter of Eastern Star, being Past Matron. She was active in the Latter Day Saints church in Durango.

Services will be held Wednesday, Jan. 2, at the Durango LDS Church at 2 p.m.

