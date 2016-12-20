Esther M. Matuz
Esther M. Matuz passed away Thursday, Dec. 15, at home, surrounded in love with her family. She was 88 years old.
Esther was born Jan. 15, 1928, to Serafin Gallegos and Eloisa (Martinez) Gallegos in Trujillo, Colo. She grew up in Trujillo and Pagosa. She spent most of her life in Pagosa Springs. Esther was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church.
She adored her family and enjoyed smoking, playing cards and drinking Pepsi.
She is survived by her daughters: Virginia Griego and Mary Jane Chavez; siblings: Viola Rosalez, Ramona Montano, Rachel Griego and Clorinda Trujillo; grandchildren: Carol Griego, Anthony Chavez, Rosemary (Scott) White and Matthew Chavez; great-grandchildren: Misty (Javier) Carrasco, Kelsey Hall, Nicole Gulick, Brandon Gulick, Eric Chavez, Marrissa Chavez, Leann Chavez and Annissa Chavez; great-great-grandchildren: Damion Barela, Issaac Barela, Anarica Sauzameda and Brooklyn Egleston; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters Julia Romero and Mary Montoya; and sons Butch Chavez and Julian “Tulan” Chavez.
The Rosary will be recited on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 6 p.m. at Immaculate Heart Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Pagosa Springs.
