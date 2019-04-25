ESL classes start May 1, Lifelong Learning lectures continue

We are delighted to announce that we will begin holding free English as a Second Language (ESL) classes twice weekly year-round at your library starting next Wednesday, May 1.

“This is very good news for our community, “ said Meg Wempe, library director. “ESL classes can be a vital resource for students and their families to become more involved with educational, social and economic activities to enhance their lives.”

Classes will be held on Wednesdays and Fridays from noon to 2 p.m. with two highly experienced teachers. Joyce Holdread will teach the intermediate/advanced group and Ellynn Ragone will teach beginners. No registration is required. Similar to other library programs, we are not able to provide child care as a separate component.

Ever since the Archuleta County Education Center stopped offering ESL in the fall of 2018, Wempe and her team have been working to secure funding to hold these classes at your library. They are fortunate to have found local sponsors through the Town of Pagosa Springs and the Galles Properties Community Fund, as well as regional sponsors through the La Plata Electric Association (LPEA) and the Ballantine Family Fund.

Comenzando el 1 de mayo, la biblioteca ofrecerá clases de inglés como segundo idioma (ESL). Las clases se llevan a cabo los miércoles y viernes desde el mediodia hasta las 2 pm. Todas las clases son gratuitas y no es necesario registrarse. Por favor ayúdanos a correr la voz sobre el regreso de las clases de íngles como segundo idioma en nuestra comunidad de Pagosa.

Please help us spread the word about the return of ESL classes to our Pagosa community.

Lifelong Learning lecture today

The second lecture in the spring Lifelong Learning series on Thursdays takes place today, April 25, with a presentation on beneficial electrification using renewable resources and LPEA’s goal of reducing its carbon footprint.

There will be three more lectures in May: May 9 features Dr. Andrew Gulliford discussing “The Woolly West: Colorado’s Hidden History of Sheepscapes.” May 16 is “Financial Fraud Awareness” with Elsa White and Samantha Armitstead from the Archuleta County Treasurer’s Office. There is no presentation May 23. May 30 is “Chasing Denali,” when author and adventurer Jon Waterman shares his observations from 40 years of mountaineering on North America’s highest mountain.

Pick up a brochure at your library with more details on all these very interesting talks.

Spanish conversation

Please note that there will be no Spanish classes in May. They will resume in June.

All-ages gaming tomorrow

Join us tomorrow, Friday, April 26, from 2 to 3:15 p.m. for a free all-ages gaming session where you can enjoy video gaming on Wii and Xbox 360 Kinect with your friends and family. Starting in May, please note permanent change of time to 2:30 from 2 p.m. because of ESL classes at 2 p.m.

Teen book club tomorrow

Friday, April 26, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the free teen book club, seventh- through 12th-graders will discuss whatever they have been reading and enjoy free snacks.

Literary Ladies tomorrow

This free book-lovers’ group — formerly the Senior Book Club — meets on the fourth Friday of every month from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Tomorrow, Friday, April 26, they will discuss “The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane” by Lisa See. Stop by your library to pick up a copy. For more information, contact Marilyn Stroud at Bakestroud@aol.com.

LEGO Club on Saturday

Kids ages 6-12 are invited to bring your imaginations — LEGOs are provided — on Saturday, April 27, from 11 a.m. to noon for the free LEGO Club.

Tween gaming

Free gaming for those in the fourth through eighth grades is Monday, April 29, from 4 to 5 p.m. Enjoy Xbox 360 Kinect, Wii and snacks.

Knitting-plus Club

for teens

Next Wednesday, May 1, this free club meets from 4 to 5:30 p.m. for seventh- through 12th-graders. It’s called the Knitting-plus Club because it includes not only knitting, but also crochet projects, needlepoint and more. But note that teaching will be available only for knitting.

Bring your knitting, crochet or needlepoint projects and hang out with other crafters. If you don’t know how to knit, come anyway and we’ll get you started on some of the basics.

Teen advisory board

Next Thursday, May 2, the teen advisory board meets from 4 to 5 p.m. Bring your fun and innovative ideas to help us plan teen programs. Share an idea to pick out a free book.

Computer classes

Join us for free sessions from 1 to 2 p.m. on alternating Thursdays to learn a useful technology skill or application. Today, April 25, covers two popular genealogy databases. May 2 is Gmail Basics. No registration is required.

DVDs: More Academy Award films

Disney’s “Mary Poppins Returns” was nominated for three Academy Awards — production design, costume design and original score; for best picture and best original score in the Golden Globes; and won best intergenerational movie in the AARP annual Movies for Grownups awards.

CDs

“Devil’s Daughter” by Lisa Kleypas, a romance set in Victorian England, is the fifth in the Ravenels series. “American Duchess” by Karen Harper is the novelized story of Consuelo Vanderbilt and her husband, the duke of Marlborough. “Deep Harbor” by Fern Michaels is a mystery. “The Perfect Alibi” by Philip Margolin is a legal thriller. “The Next to Die” by Sophie Hannah is a psychological suspense story. “The Huntress” by Kate Quinn is an historical novel about tracking a Nazi war criminal in America. “Me For You” by Lolly Winston is a love story involving a Nordstrom piano player.

Mysteries, suspense and thrillers

“Lights All Night Long” by Lydia Fitzpatrick begins when a Russian teen arrives in Louisiana as an exchange student. “Redemption” by David Baldacci is the latest in his Memory Man series. “The 13-Minute Murder” by James Patterson contains three thrillers in one book. “The Department of Sensitive Crimes” by Alexander McCall Smith explores the most strange and difficult cases in the Swedish Criminal Justice System.

Other novels

“Lost Roses” by Martha Hall Kelly tells of two women on both sides of the Atlantic deeply affected by the events following the fall of the Romanov imperial dynasty. “Queenie” by Candice Carty-Williams is a darkly comic take on a young woman’s life in a spiral. “Summoned to Thirteenth Grave” is the final installment of the bestselling paranormal series by Darynda Jones. “The Book of Dreams” by Nina George follows friends and family of an ex-war reporter recovering from a traffic accident.

Nonfiction

“Dementia Reimagined” by Tia Powell, a doctor and bioethicist, is a combination of medicine and memoir with advice on building a life of joy and dignity from beginning to end. “The Ecology Book” is a DK guide that explains big ideas in an understandable way. “Wings in the Light” by David Lee Myers is a guide to wild butterflies in North America. “The Path Made Clear” by Oprah Winfrey uses her own key lessons to offer a framework for creating a life of success and significance. “Leaders Who Changed History” explores the lives, motivations, achievements and innovations of the greatest leaders in the world through time. “101 Things To Do With an Instant Pot” offers recipes for breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert.

Large print

“The Longevity Paradox” by Dr. Steven R. Gundry, a cardiac surgeon, is a guide to a long life with advice on nutrition, product choices, mental health and exercise. “The Last Year of the War” by Susan Meissner follows a young Iowa teen whose family is sent to an internment camp in Texas. “The Editor” by Steven Rowley tells of a writer in 1990s New York City whose editor is Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. “Triple Jeopardy” by Anne Perry is a Daniel Pitt mystery. “The Last Act” by Brad Parks is an FBI mystery. “Miss Julia Takes the Wheel” by Ann B. Ross explores the mystery of a new doctor in town. “Unto Us a Son is Given” by Donna Leon is a Commissario Guido Brunetti mystery. “The A List” by J.A. Jance is an Ali Reynolds mystery. “Two Weeks” by Karen Kingsbury is a Baxter Family story.

Downloadable e-books

Current New York Times bestseller downloadable e-books are being added regularly to our free 3M Cloud Library. Access them by clicking on the 3M Cloud Library icon on the home page of our website. While there, browse through a multitude of other adult, juvenile and children’s books, both bestsellers and classics in many genres.

Thanks to our donors

For books and materials this week, we thank our anonymous donors.

Quotable quote

“The bad news is, time flies. The good news is, you’re the pilot.” — Michael Altschultz.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at https://pagosalibrary.org.

