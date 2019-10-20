Erwin Nanasi piano concert announced

By Kristin Vorhies

Special to The PREVIEW

A free sacred piano concert performed by Erwin Nanasi will be held at the Pagosa Springs Seventh-day Adventist Church, 40 Oren Road, at the corner of Oren Road and Majestic Drive in Piedra Estates (one block north off U.S. 160 on Piedra Road/County Road 600).

The concert will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25. Presentation will be at 9:45 a.m., Sabbath, Oct. 26.

Nanasi, minister of music, was born in Stuttgart, Germany, where he initially pursued training in piano performance at the State University of Music and Performing Arts.

He has performed and lectured in over 20 countries across four continents. Today, Nanasi serves as minister of music at Weimar Institute in California and concentrates his research on the characteristics and benefits of congregational hymn singing.

Nanasi is happily married to Janell, with whom he enjoys helping others discover how music can enhance the quality of life.”

Follow these topics: Arts & Entertainment, Concert, Music, Top Stories