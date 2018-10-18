- News
Eager readers from Amber Kirkham’s first-grade class sit and listen to Pagosa Springs Elementary School Media Specialist Debbie Mackey read a story at the Enchanted Forest Book Fair. The Partners in Education Committee has organized a family night for Wednesday, Oct. 24, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the book fair which will include a homemade meal as well as fun and games for parents and kids alike.
