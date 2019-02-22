Empty Bowls is going to be soup-er

Photo courtesy Shane Lucero
Volunteers from Pagosa Peaks Volleyball hold up some of the clay bowls that have been made ready for Saturday’s Empty Bowls event. The members will be there as volunteer servers.

By Kirsten Le Roux
Special to The PREVIEW
We soup-pose that it will come as no soup-prise to you all that we have a soup-perior event planned for the 10th anniversary celebration of Empty Bowls in Pagosa Springs this week.
We have had a soup-perb response from the community for delicious homemade soups, chilis, stews and chowders. Once again, Pagosa ladled it on the line for us. Each will be a broth-taking dish; there’s one Texas red chili made with lots of corn — that one will be amaizing. Of course, nothing too cheesy. OK, maybe a little cheesy. There will be cakes and biscuits, too, and the event is so close now we can almost taste it.
We are soup-premely grateful to the Pagosa Peaks Volleyball teams, who will help serve; they are soup-er stars. Their manager, Shane Lucero, who organized them, as well as the hosting of the event at The Springs Resort and Spa, is one in a bouillion. He has even said that for those of you who get a little chili, you can take it outside and sit by the enormous fire pit.
Don’t stew on this any longer; grab a friend and come along.
Here are the details:
The Empty Bowls charity event will be held Saturday, Feb. 23, from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Springs Resort and Spa EcoLuxe. All are welcome.
There is a $10 entry donation, and clay bowls, soups and dessert while they last. The bar will be open and Bob Hemenger will be entertaining. There will be a silent auction and specialty cocktail, “The Miss Tessie.”

Email, RSS Follow
This story was posted on February 22, 2019.