Empty Bowls is going to be soup-er

By Kirsten Le Roux

Special to The PREVIEW

We soup-pose that it will come as no soup-prise to you all that we have a soup-perior event planned for the 10th anniversary celebration of Empty Bowls in Pagosa Springs this week.

We have had a soup-perb response from the community for delicious homemade soups, chilis, stews and chowders. Once again, Pagosa ladled it on the line for us. Each will be a broth-taking dish; there’s one Texas red chili made with lots of corn — that one will be amaizing. Of course, nothing too cheesy. OK, maybe a little cheesy. There will be cakes and biscuits, too, and the event is so close now we can almost taste it.

We are soup-premely grateful to the Pagosa Peaks Volleyball teams, who will help serve; they are soup-er stars. Their manager, Shane Lucero, who organized them, as well as the hosting of the event at The Springs Resort and Spa, is one in a bouillion. He has even said that for those of you who get a little chili, you can take it outside and sit by the enormous fire pit.

Don’t stew on this any longer; grab a friend and come along.

Here are the details:

The Empty Bowls charity event will be held Saturday, Feb. 23, from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Springs Resort and Spa EcoLuxe. All are welcome.

There is a $10 entry donation, and clay bowls, soups and dessert while they last. The bar will be open and Bob Hemenger will be entertaining. There will be a silent auction and specialty cocktail, “The Miss Tessie.”

