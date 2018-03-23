Empowerment pizza party set for Monday

- News
By Kay Kaylor
Special to The PREVIEW
Do you know about the new Medicare cards? Have you figured out how to read your Medicare Summary Notice? Do you understand what SMP is?
To learn more, community members qualified for Medicare are invited to reserve a spot for and attend an empowerment pizza party on Monday, March 26, at the Community Café.
The presentation will focus on avoiding identity theft and unnecessary medical expenses while saving future insurance costs with time allowed for questions. It begins at 3 p.m., followed by a meal of pizza, salad and dessert. The event will end at 5 p.m.
To make a reservation, call Kay at 264-0501, ext. 1. The café is located in the Senior Center, in the west end of the Ross Aragon Community Center, 451 Hot Springs Blvd.
