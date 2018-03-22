Empowerment pizza party, health events and more

Do you know about the new Medicare cards? Have you figured out how to read your Medicare Summary Notice? Do you understand what SMP is?

To learn more, community members qualified for Medicare are invited to attend and reserve a spot for an empowerment pizza party on Monday, March 26, at the Community Café.

The presentation will focus on avoiding identity theft and unnecessary medical expenses while saving future insurance costs with time allowed for questions. It begins at 3 p.m., followed by a meal of pizza, salad and dessert, and the event will end at 5 p.m.

To make a reservation, call the Pagosa Senior Center at 264-2167.

The café is located in the Senior Center at the west end of the Ross Aragon Community Center, 451 Hot Springs Blvd.

Health and wellness

The Senior Center has a pilot program expanding health and wellness services to Archuleta County seniors. The program includes wellness and blood pressure monitoring, or allows individual area seniors to discuss two subjects of their choice.

The next health and wellness event will be in April, with the date to be announced.

There is no charge for Medicare enrollees. Participant IDs will include Medicare card, photo ID and, if necessary, any supplemental insurances. No Medicaid is accepted at this time. Participants are encouraged to bring a list of their current medications.

Clinical assessment will be provided by Tabitha Zappone, FNP-C.

The goal of the outreach clinic is to provide care to those who are not able to travel.

Medical alert system

Medical alert monitoring systems are available for seniors. We can help you get set up with a system and assist with the monthly service charges or if you already have a system in place, we can help supplement the monthly service fees.

Please call 264-2167 for more information or to sign up.

San Juan Basin Area Agency on Aging: Binding arbitration

By Kay Kaylor

As the long-term care ombudsman for Archuleta County, I advocate for residents at Pine Ridge and BeeHive Homes. Federal and state laws protect residents to promote quality of care and quality of life.

Pine Ridge includes a voluntary pre-dispute binding arbitration agreement in its admission packet, a practice that was barred in the recent Revised Federal Nursing Home Regulations. However, a federal court blocked the ban, which is under appeal. Binding arbitration agreements are common these days, used in vehicle loans and cellphone and credit card contracts, for example.

The ban’s intention was to protect residents, who usually fare better in court; national advocates, such as Consumer Voice, also state that arbitration decisions should be made after the dispute is known. Asking prospective residents or their representative to sign such an agreement when they likely are stressed about moving into a home may result in a signature regretted later.

In the meantime, two House bills before the Colorado Legislature address the issue. The Arbitration Fairness Act, HB18-1261, sponsored by Rep. Mike Weissman, has provisions intended to ensure impartiality during arbitration. Sponsored by Rep. Dominique Jackson and Dylan Roberts, HB18-1262, the Arbitration Service Provider Transparency Act, requires public disclosure of arbitration information, including the type of dispute, fees and award amounts.

For further information, you may call me at 403-2164 or send an email to ombudsman2@sjbaaa.org.

Memberships

Senior Discount Club memberships are offered Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Menu

Everyone is welcome to join us for lunch. If you are a senior (60 years and older), for only a $4 suggested donation, you are eligible for a hot meal, drink and a salad prepared by our kitchen staff.

The guest fee for those 59 and under is $10 and children 10 years and under can eat for $5 each. Access to the salad bar is only $6 for those under 60.

Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursday, March 22 — Southwest pork posole, Mexican beets, whole-wheat tortilla, milk and salad bar.

Friday, March 23 — Chicken paprikash with egg noodles, broccoli and red peppers, roasted sweet potatoes, milk, salad bar and ambrosia.

Monday, March 26 — Beef cheeseburger, sweet potato fries, creamy coleslaw, milk and salad bar.

Tuesday, March 27 — Tahitian chicken, brown rice pilaf, broccoli with red peppers, snap pea medley, milk, salad bar and nut cup.

Wednesday, March 28 — Grilled salmon chimi with mango salsa, charro beans, Mexicali corn, flour tortilla, milk, salad bar and banana pudding.

Thursday, March 29 — Shredded beef gyro, spinach/Mandarin salad, eggplant gratin, milk and salad bar.

Reservations and cancellations are required. You can make a reservation at 264-2167 by 9 a.m. the morning of the day you would like to dine in the Community Cafe at the Senior Center.

For your convenience, you can make your reservations in advance or have a standing reservation on days you know you will always attend. Please cancel if you cannot attend on your standing reservation days.

