Emergency Operations Center reopens to support COVID-19 response

By Mike Le Roux

Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office director of emergency operations

Archuleta County has reopened its Emergency Operations Center to support COVID-19 response.

The center reopened in a virtual format Monday, Nov. 16, in response to a rising incidence of new COVID-19 cases in the county. The primary initial goal for the Emergency Operations Center is to coordinate among community partners for critical response to the increase in cases, with specific focus on expanding testing capacity.

The center is working closely with San Juan Basin Public Health to formulate the next steps in the process.