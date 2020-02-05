Elk management meeting set for Pagosa Springs

By Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Special to The SUN

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is seeking public input on updating the management plans for the elk herds in Cortez/Dolores (E-24), Durango (E-30) and Pagosa Springs (E-31).

In an effort to give people an opportunity to learn about elk management and provide input, CPW is conducting three separate public meetings within the vicinity of each management unit:

• Pagosa Springs (E-31: GMUs 77, 78 and 771): The meeting will be on Feb. 6 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Archuleta County Extension office.

• Cortez/Dolores (E-24: GMUs 70, 71, 711, 72 and 73): The meeting will be on Feb. 4 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Dolores Community Center.

• Durango (E-30: GMUs 74 and 741): The meeting will be on Feb. 13 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the La Plata County Fairgrounds (upstairs).

Elk management plans are revised approximately every 10 years. Public input provides guidance to wildlife managers who attempt to balance the biological capabilities of the herd and its habitat with the public’s demand for wildlife recreational opportunities. These herd management plans drive important decisions, which include the license-setting process, as well as strategies and techniques to reach population objectives.

People are welcome to attend any of the meetings. Each meeting will provide an opportunity for the public to provide input on any or all of the plans.

For further information about the process and meetings, call 248-0855.

