‘Elf The Musical Jr.’

Scene … getting into the holiday spirit at “Elf The Musical Jr.” Curtains Up Pagosa recently kicked off the holiday season locally with its production based off the hit movie about a human orphan raised by elves who treks to New York City to meet his real father. The production featured a cast of youngsters up to 17 years old, as well as local musicians and a behind-the-scenes crew keeping it all running.

