‘Elf’ opens tonight, runs through Sunday

By Dale Johnson
Special to The PREVIEW
“Elf The Musical” opens tonight for four performances at Pagosa Springs High School, Curtains Up Pagosa’s home stage.
The first three nights begin at 7 p.m., with Sunday’s matinee beginning at 2 p.m.
A classic treasure of a musical for all ages, “Elf” tells the story of Buddy as he searches for his family and the meaning of the holidays.
A ticket for “Elf” supports the performing arts in our schools. Come cheer on our amazing cast, musicians, crew and techies who have been working for 10 weeks to bring this wonderful production to Pagosa Springs.
