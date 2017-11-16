‘Elf’ opens tonight, runs through Sunday

Photo courtesy Dale Johnson
From left to right are Sierra Liverett, Madeline Stewart, Adrian Roque and Emma Happ, some of the wonderful cast of “Elf The Musical.” The show opens tonight and runs for four performances.

By Dale Johnson
Special to The PREVIEW
“Elf The Musical” opens tonight for four performances at Pagosa Springs High School, Curtains Up Pagosa’s home stage.
The first three nights begin at 7 p.m., with Sunday’s matinee beginning at 2 p.m.
A classic treasure of a musical for all ages, “Elf” tells the story of Buddy as he searches for his family and the meaning of the holidays.
A ticket for “Elf” supports the performing arts in our schools. Come cheer on our amazing cast, musicians, crew and techies who have been working for 10 weeks to bring this wonderful production to Pagosa Springs.

Email, RSS Follow
This story was posted on November 16, 2017.