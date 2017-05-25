- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
I would like to thank Aubrie Limebrook, Renea Smith, Laura Jenkins, Mrs. Lisa Hartley, Dan Burch, Sanya Peterson, Cade Cowan and Hayley Mitchell for creating another excellent talent show at Pagosa Springs Elementary School.
The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.
Follow these topics: Cards of Thanks, Lifestyle