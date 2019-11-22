Elementary school celebrates National Kindness Day

By Aubrie Limebrook

Special to The PREVIEW

Wednesday, Nov. 13, was National Kindness Day, and Pagosa Springs Elementary School welcomed communit y members to come read to our students for the second year in a row.

Diverse members of our wonderful community came in to read a book about kindness to the students, and share what they did in their jobs and lives that showed kindness. It was a great learning experience for everyone involved and put a smile on everyone’s face.

Thank you to everyone who participated: Jess Parsons, Dave Stene, Brittany Bedtke, Zach Leewitt, Wes Laverty, Chase Peeler, Mike Le Roux, Christina Kraetsch, Becky Deitemeyer, Nicole Cotts, John Duncan, Garry Lassman, Grant Aucoin, Wil Aucoin, Josie Snow, Meg Wempe, Casey Ketchum, Warren Brown, Teagan Stretton, Lyle Hoffschneider, Jared Wirth, Josh Montoya, Daniel Cabrera, Kendra Bridges, Stewart Bellina, Kelly Laner and Brian Swett.

Follow these topics: Education, News, Top Stories