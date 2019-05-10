Elementary school accepting kindergarten enrollments

By Kendra Bridges

Special to The SUN

Pagosa Springs Elementary School is now accepting kindergarten enrollments in the front office Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Preschool children who are not currently attending Seeds of Learning or Head Start, please call 264-2229 to schedule a screening.

Enrollment packets can be found online at elementary.mypagosaschools.com under the Parents and Students tab or can be picked up in the office.

Please bring copy of birth certificate and immunization records.

