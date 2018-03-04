Election’s Office outlines options for unaffiliated voters

- News
By Tomi Bliss
Special to The SUN
The primary election is quickly coming upon us. In 2016, electors approved Proposition 108, allowing unaffiliated voters to cast a ballot in the Republican or Democratic primaries without having to declare a political party.
To participate in the June 26 primary election, you have several options:
1. You may change from unaffiliated to a party participating in the primary election up to May 29. You may do this either online at govotecolorado.com or in the Election’s Office. This option will leave you registered with the party you are changing to; you would no longer be considered unaffiliated.
2. You may go online to govotecolorado.com and choose a “Preference” in your voter registration record under “Party Affiliation.” This preference will only be for the upcoming primary election. You will receive that ballot in the mail. Your party will stay unaffiliated.
3. If you choose not to make any changes to your affiliation or preference a “Mail Ballot Packet” containing a Republican and Democratic ballot will be mailed out on June 4. You may only vote and return one ballot. If you do return and vote both ballots, neither ballot will be counted.
Please feel free to contact the Election’s Office at 264-8331 if you have any questions or need any clarification on this new process.
