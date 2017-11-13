Elected official, educator and entrepreneur Heidi Ganahl to speak in Pagosa Springs

- News
By Julie Church
Special to The SUN
Heidi Ganahl won statewide election to her college regent-at-large seat in 2016. As regent-at-large, she is responsible for a $3.8 billion budget for Colorado’s largest higher education system.
Ganahl will speak at the Archuleta County Republican Women’s (ACRW) meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 14.
A Republican from Superior, she is best known as the founder of the country’s largest pet-care franchise which sold in 2014 for $100 million.
Ganahl received the 2016 Colorado Brave Leader Award and was chosen as one of Fortune’s 10 Most Promising Women Entrepreneurs. She also was featured in Parade Magazine’s Designing Women: 10 of the Most Amazing Female Entrepreneurs in U.S. History.
Passionate about giving back, Ganahl serves on various boards focused on entrepreneurship and education. She also leads her own nonprofit, the Fight Back Foundation, to positively tackle the most pressing issues facing today’s youth, including bullying, teen sex assault, school safety and substance abuse in teens.
Please join us at the ACRW meeting to gain insight into these issues at the state level Tuesday, Nov. 14, at Boss Hogg’s at noon. Lunch will be available for $12.
