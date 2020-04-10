El Pomar Foundation approves $90,000 to nonprofits in region

By Claire Girardeau

Special to The SUN

El Pomar Trustees approved $90,000 allocated among 11 nonprofit organizations in the southwest region in February and March. Through the foundation’s grant making processes, the following organizations were awarded funding in Archuleta County:

• Archuleta Seniors Inc. — $10,000 in general operating support and $5,000 for needs related to COVID-19; competitive and Colorado Assistance Fund.

• Community United Methodist Church — $2,500 food distribution needs related to COVID-19; Colorado Assistance Fund.

• Dr. Mary Fisher Medical Foundation — $10,000 for a new ambulance and $2,500 for the purchase of supplies related to COVID-19 medical services; competitive and Colorado Assistance Fund.

• Loaves and Fishes of Archuleta County Colorado — $1,500 for food distribution needs related to COVID-19; Colorado Assistance Fund.

El Pomar Foundation’s Colorado Assistance Fund is a $1 million fund providing immediate aid in areas affected by the outbreak of COVID-19. To date, more than $350,000 has been distributed to nonprofits and government entities across the state that are providing emergency services, meeting basic human needs and supporting access to appropriate health care. Because grants are made only to organizations nominated by El Pomar regional council members or public health departments, El Pomar is not accepting applications to the Colorado Assistance Fund.

