El Pomar Foundation approves $31,000 to nonprofits in the southwest region

By Claire Girardeau

El Pomar Foundation

El Pomar Trustees approved $31,000 allocated to six nonprofit organizations in the southwest region at the foundation’s May trustees meeting. Through the foundation’s grant making process, the following organizations were awarded grants:

• Archuleta County School District 50 JT — $7,500 for a StarLab constellation unit; regional merit and trustee regional merit.

• Community Connections Inc. — $5,000 in general operating support; competitive.

• Housing Solutions for the Southwest Inc. — $7,500 in general operating support; competitive.

• LASSO — $3,500 for the direct care of equines; Sally Beck Fund.

• Montezuma County Historical Society Inc. — $2,500 for the Montezuma Heritage Museum; regional merit.

• Reaching Out to Community and Kids — $5,000 for youth enrichment programs; competitive.

Founded by Spencer and Julie Penrose in 1937, El Pomar Foundation has an established legacy of general purpose grant making. The competitive process remains the foundation’s primary vehicle for organizations to receive funding. Additionally, over the last 80 years, El Pomar has either developed or been entrusted with the stewardship of a number of other funds. Competitive applications are accepted on a rolling basis.

In an effort to increase impact and establish connections across the entire state, the Regional Partnerships program was established in 2003. Each of the foundation’s 11 regional councils advises El Pomar trustees and recommends grants to help support its communities. The Southwest Regional Council recommends grants in Archuleta, Dolores, La Plata, Montezuma and San Juan counties. Council members are regional leaders in the business, nonprofit and public sectors and provide firsthand information about current needs in their own communities.

The Sally Beck Fund supports organizations providing direct care to equines, therapeutic riding programs, equine education programs and equine-related disaster response programs.

To view a full listing of El Pomar’s funds and grant-making areas, please visit https://www.elpomar.org/grant-making/.

El Pomar Foundation is one of the largest and oldest private foundations in Colorado. El Pomar contributes approximately $22 million annually through grants and Community Stewardship programs to support Colorado nonprofit organizations involved in health, human services, education, arts and humanities, and civic and community initiatives.