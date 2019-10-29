El Pomar Foundation approves $231,500 to nonprofits in region

By Claire Girardeau

Special to The SUN

El Pomar trustees approved $231,500 allocated to 17 nonprofit organizations in the southwest region at the foundation’s August and September trustees meetings.

Some of the organizations that were awarded grants include:

• Archuleta County — $50,000 for the Stepping Stones program; regional council.

• Onward! A Legacy Foundation — $2,500 in general operating support for school Community Youth Collaborative; Karl E. Eitel Fund.

• San Juan Board of Cooperative Education Services — $35,000 for suicide awareness and prevention programs; regional council.

• San Juan Historical Society Inc. — $5,000 for building expansion and improvements; trustee regional merit.

• Trails 2000 Inc. — $5,000 in general operating support; competitive.

Founded by Spencer and Julie Penrose in 1937, El Pomar Foundation has an established legacy of general purpose grant making. The competitive process remains the foundation’s primary vehicle for organizations to receive funding. Competitive applications are accepted on a rolling basis.

In an effort to increase impact and establish connections across the entire state, the Regional Partnerships program was established in 2003. Each of the foundation’s 11 regional councils advises El Pomar trustees and recommends grants to help support its communities.

The Southwest Regional Council recommends grants in Archuleta, Dolores, La Plata, Montezuma and San Juan counties. Council members are regional leaders in the business, nonprofit and public sectors and provide first-hand information about current needs in their own communities.

The Karl E. Eitel fund honors the legacy of Karl E. Eitel who served as a trustee of El Pomar Foundation for 23 years. He was a strong advocate for youth and youth development, and this fund recognizes supports organizations that serve at-risk youth throughout Colorado.

To view a full listing of El Pomar’s funds and grant-making areas, please visit our website at www.elpomar.org/grant-making/el-pomar-funds/.

El Pomar Foundation is one of the largest and oldest private foundations in Colorado. El Pomar contributes approximately $22 million annually through grants and Community Stewardship programs to support Colorado nonprofit organizations involved in health, human services, education, arts and humanities, and civic and community initiatives. Spencer and Julie Penrose founded El Pomar in 1937.

