El Pomar Foundation approves $140,000 to nonprofits in the southwest region

Grant funding of $140,000 will support the work of nonprofits in the southwest region. El Pomar Foundation trustees approved grant allocations to nine nonprofit organizations in the southwest region at the foundation’s July trustees meeting.

Through the foundation’s grant making process, the following local organizations were awarded grants:

• Archuleta County of Pagosa Springs — $30,000 for a school counseling program; Regional Council.

• United Way of Southwest Colorado of Durango — $5,000 for the Pagosa Outreach Connection; Regional Merit.

Founded by Spencer and Julie Penrose in 1937, El Pomar Foundation has an established legacy of general purpose grant making throughout the state of Colorado. The competitive process remains the foundation’s primary vehicle for organizations to receive funding, which accepts applications on a rolling basis. Additionally, over the last 80 years, El Pomar has either developed or been entrusted with the stewardship of a number of other funds, as well as presenting Trustee and Regional Council merit grants.

Since 2003, El Pomar’s regional partnerships program has also provided invaluable support to 11 regions statewide, representing all 64 counties, led by more than 70 community leaders on regional councils, in an effort to increase impact and establish connections across the entire state. Each of the foundation’s 11 regional councils advises El Pomar trustees and recommends grants to help support its communities. The Southwest Regional Council recommends grants in Archuleta, Dolores, La Plata, Montezuma and San Juan counties. Council members are regional leaders in the business, nonprofit and public sectors and provide firsthand information about current needs in their own communities.

To view a full listing of El Pomar’s funds and grant-making areas, please visit our website at https://www.elpomar.org/grant-making/.