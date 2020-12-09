El Pomar Foundation approves $122,000 to nonprofits in southwest region

By Megan Sanders

El Pomar Foundation

Grant funding of $122,000 will support the work of nonprofits in the southwest region. El Pomar trustees approved grant allocations to 22 nonprofit organizations in the southwest region at the foundation’s October trustees meeting.

Through the foundation’s grant-making process, the following Archuleta County organizations were awarded grants:

• Archuleta County Education Center Inc. of Pagosa Springs — $5,000 for the Wings Early Childhood Center; regional merit.

• Community United Methodist Church of Pagosa Springs — $2,500 to support the food pantry at John Paul II Catholic Church; regional merit.

• Pagosa Springs Arts Council — $2,500 for the Goodman’s mural public art project; regional merit.

• TARA Historical Society of Arboles — $2,000 for auxiliary building restoration; competitive.

• Town of Pagosa Springs — $3,000 for K.I.D.S. Camp; Karl E. Eitel Fund.

Founded by Spencer and Julie Penrose in 1937, El Pomar Foundation has an established legacy of general purpose grant making throughout the state of Colorado. The competitive process remains the foundation’s primary vehicle for organizations to receive funding, which accepts applications on a rolling basis.

Additionally, over the last 80 years, El Pomar has either developed or been entrusted with the stewardship of a number of other funds, as well as presenting trustee merit grants. Since 2003, El Pomar’s Regional Partnerships program has also provided invaluable support to 11 regions statewide, representing all 64 Colorado counties, led by more than 70 community leaders on regional councils, in an effort to increase impact and establish connections across the entire state.

The Karl E. Eitel fund honors the legacy of Eitel, who served as a trustee of El Pomar Foundation for 23 years. He was a strong advocate for youth and youth development, and this fund recognizes supports organizations that serve at-risk youth throughout Colorado.

To view a full listing of El Pomar’s funds and grant-making areas, please visit the website at https://www.elpomar.org/grant-making/.