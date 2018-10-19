Eighth-Grade Moab Trip

Last week, the eighth-grade class traveled to Moab, Utah, to explore Arches National Park. Although their trip was cut short by one day due to weather, the students learned about the history of Arches National Park and what branch of government is in charge of running the national parks. New this year, students studied the physics behind arches and built model arches. Students also applied ratio and proportional thinking to calculate the height of various arches. Prior to leaving, students participated in a fishbowl exercise where students took on different points of view on how to address the uranium tailing environment cleanup and then observed this in action.

