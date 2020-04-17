Eight COVID-19 cases reported for Archuleta County

COVID-19 Case update as of 4:21 pm on 4/17/20:

La Plata County: 50

Archuleta County: 8

Colorado: 9,047

Colorado deaths: 391

The best way to slow the spread of the virus is to follow the governor’s ‘stay at home’ order. If you need to leave your home to meet essential needs, practice aggressive social distancing measures including wearing a face-covering. Learn more here: https://sjbpublichealth.org/coronavirus/

Data is updated daily by about 4 p.m. and includes cases reported through the previous day. This reporting gap gives our epidemiologists time to review the data and improve the accuracy. Due to this delay, our numbers may be different than what is being reported by local public health departments. As cases continue to be investigated the data in this report is subject to change.

NOTE: The following data does not reflect the last two cases reported in Archuleta County:

Colorado Case Summary (Updated 4/17/20 at 4:00 p.m.)

Note: This summary only includes data through 4/16 and does not reflect cases since then.

9,047 cases*

1,755 hospitalized

57 counties

43,307 people tested**

391 deaths

100 outbreaks – View our outbreak data

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.

Find Colorado COVID-19 Data on CDPHE’s Open Data Portal.

Access the case summary data files.

Learn more about our data.

Follow these topics: COVID-19, Medical, News, Top Stories