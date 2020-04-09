- News
Archuleta County Sheriff Rich Valdez signed an Eggs-tra Special Eggs-emption for travel into and within Archuleta County. The Eggs-emption authorizes the Easter Bunny “to travel freely into and throughout Archuleta County for the essential service of Egg delivery.” Gov. Jared Polis extended the statewide stay-at-home order through April 26 in an address to the state Monday night.
