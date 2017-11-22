Effective Communications classes begin Nov. 29

Communication affects us in all aspects of our lives. What we hope to accomplish with the upcoming Effective Communications classes will help you not only in your work environment, but also your personal lives. How do you communicate with someone? Why is “saying” something not always the same as “communicating” something?

