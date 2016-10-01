Edward Earl Goodenberger

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
Best known as “Ed,” “Eddie” was born on Dec. 11, 1942, in Los Angeles, Calif. He passed on to the next life on Monday, Sept. 19.
Eddie resided in California for the majority of his life. Out of high school, he joined the Army. After that, he spent time in Denver and Colorado Springs. Ed’s passion was riding his Harley and his motorcycle companions were his closest friends.
Ed moved to Pagosa Springs in 1998. Here in Pagosa, he started his own business — Ed’s Trucking — and most recently, he was employed by Walmart.
Eddie was preceded in death by his sister, Rena Marie Goodenberger; his father, Calvin James Goodenberger; his sister, Jerry Ann Scrugs; and his mother, Lorena Juanita Goodenberger.
He is survived by his daughter, Rena Marie Rand (Austin); his grandsons, Austin and Gavin Rand; his soul mate, Letitia Pacheco, along with her children and grandchildren; his brother, Jim Goodenberger (Jacki); his nephews, David Goodenberger (Kelley), Ryan Goodenberger (Samantha), and niece Jenifer Pitcher; his nieces, Joyce Haynes (Kevin), Jamie Gerou (Delbert), and their children; along with many other family members and close friends.
There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, Oct. 1, at Anthony Poma’s place, 260 N. 15th St., potluck style, at noon. If you have any questions, please feel free to call Tish at (970) 403-9011. Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers — the family.
Follow these topics: Obituaries, Updates