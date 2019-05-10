Economic outlook luncheon set for May 22

The Pagosa Springs Community Development Corporation (CDC) will be hosting an economic outlook luncheon with the theme being “Thinking Outside the Economic Box.”

The luncheon will be held on Wednesday, May 22, at the new Pagosa Springs Arts Council building at 197 Navajo Trail Drive from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The CDC is pleased to have as the guest speaker Jeff Kraft, who is the division director for business funding and incentives with the state’s Office of Economic Development and International Trade. Kraft will be in Pagosa, not only being the guest speaker on May 22, but is also working with a group of interested people and businesses on May 21 on how the state can assist our community on Opportunity Zone projects.

Kraft will cover topics such as state and local demographics, state programs and funding assistance, the new federal Opportunity Zone initiative and how the state and Pagosa can take advantage of this economic opportunity, and future hot developments such as the hemp and renewable energy industries. The speakers from the state’s economic offices always give an interesting presentation and are highly sought-after for their ease of understanding, relative data and clear presentations.

Those interested in attending can purchase individual tickets or your business can purchase a table. Tickets are available online at www.pagosaspringscdc.org. Click on the announcement listed on the home page to take you to the registration tab. Vegetarian or gluten-free lunch options are available.

If you have been interested in some of Pagosa’s economic development issues and how we can move forward on these issues and how we can garner assistance from the state, you should be at the Thinking Outside the Economic Box luncheon.

Questions can be directed to the Chamber of Commerce, which is the administrative arm of the CDC, at 264-2360.

Home-based business networking open house May 9

The Chamber will be holding a home-based business mixer on Thursday, May 9, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Pagosa Brewing and Grill.

As a home-based business, are you interested in growing your business? What kind of services might you need — better broadband being a given? If growing, do you need capital, space or business assistance? Are there other businesses out there that you might be able to collaborate with? How about just getting out for a change, meeting other like-minded business owners and exchanging ideas? What are some community amenities that you would like to take better advantage of?

Come out for an evening of idea exchanging and information. Networking is a powerful tool. Don’t underestimate its effectiveness. We look forward to visiting and finding out more about your home-based businesses, your business needs and your engagement in our community.

For more information, contact Mary Jo Coulehan at 264-2360 or director@pagosachamber.com.

Membership news

It was mentioned in last week’s SUN article that the Maximizing Your Membership class to be held on Tuesday, May 14, would be from 9 to 10:15 a.m. There is a correction. The class will be held an hour earlier, from 8 to 9:15 a.m. The date remains the same, Tuesday, May 14. The free informational breakfast is open to the public and focuses on Chamber benefits and how you can best take advantage of them. Please reserve your seat at the table by contacting Rick at 264-2360.

We welcome two new businesses to the Chamber this week: San Juan Basin Public Health and Durango is The Payroll Department.

Our renewing members this week include Re/Max Eagle’s Nest Realty, Kap Kreations and The Lindblad Group.

