Eating for better mental health

By John Lough

Special to The PREVIEW

There is a growing body of research showing that the dietary choices we make each day affect not only our physical bodies (yes, that beer belly didn’t just happen by itself), but can also play an important role in our mental health.

Most parents have probably observed what foods high in sugar sometimes do to their children. And while studies have failed to find a definitive link between sugar and hyperactivity, most moms will tell you that their son or daughter seems more excited and active after eating a sugary snack.

The reason for that higher activity level may not be as much physiological as psychological. Eating foods we like makes us feel better and most of us are genetically programmed to like sweet-tasting foods. This goes back to our ancient ancestors who learned that when veggies and fruits were sweet tasting, they were ripe and safe to eat. Feeding kids treats that are high in sugar makes them feel good and happy, and usually also often more active.

Importantly, recent studies have found links between food choices and mental health for both children and adults. One large-scale study found that following a diet high in processed and sugary foods appeared to increase the risk for depression. When participants followed a Mediterranean-style diet high in fruits, vegetables and high-fiber, low-fat foods, there was a 25 percent to 35 percent reduction in the risk of depression.

Nutritionists advise paying attention to how various foods affect you specifically. If certain traditional meals leave you bloated and unhappy, you’ve probably made some poor dietary choices. Experts suggest making small dietary changes toward an overall diet that is now widely recognized as being healthier.

If you aren’t already eating at least five servings of fruits and vegetables each day, try adding one or two servings of these healthy foods to your daily diet. It can be especially effective and even easy if you start by replacing one or two high-fat or heavily processed foods. Fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts and legumes are just some of the foods that can leave you feeling and being physically healthier, while also contributing to good mental health.

There’s no magic diet that can ensure good mental health, but a healthy diet is a good start to improving physical health while also contributing to better mental and emotional health.

“Counseling Corner” is provided by the American Counseling Association (ACA). Send your comments and questions to ACAcorner@counseling.org or visit the ACA website at www.counseling.org.

