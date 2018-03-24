- News
Following are this week’s Holy Week and Easter services that were submitted to The PREVIEW.
Centerpoint Church
• Easter Sunday, April 1:
“He’s Alive,” 10:15 a.m.
Church of Christ
• Easter Sunday, April 1:
Services, 10:30 a.m.
Community United
Methodist Church
• Maundy Thursday, March 29: Services with communion, 7 p.m.
• Good Friday, March 30: Meditation service, Noon.
• Easter Sunday, April 1: Services at 8:15 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Grace In Pagosa
• Good Friday, March 30:
Service, Pagosa Springs High School, 6 p.m.
• Easter Sunday, April 1:
Easter sunrise service, The Springs Resort and Spa main hotel, 7 a.m.
Easter Celebration Service, Ross Aragon Community Center, 10 a.m.
John Paul II (JPII) and
Immaculate Heart of Mary (IHM) Catholic churches
• Anticipatory Mass, March 24:
Service JP II, 5 p.m.
• Palm Sunday, March 25:
Mass, JP II, 9 a.m. IHM Mass 11:15 a.m.
• Holy Thursday, March 29:
Mass, JP II, 7 p.m. Morning adoration canceled.
• Good Friday, March 30:
Procession from IHM Church to JP II Church, 2 p.m.
Stations of the Cross, JP II Prayer Garden, 4 p.m.
Good Friday Liturgy, JP II, 5 p.m.
• Holy Saturday, March 31:
Blessing of the Food, JP II, noon.
Holy Saturday — Easter Vigil, JP II, 8 p.m.
• Easter Sunday, April 1:
Easter Mass, JP II, 9 a.m. only.
Pagosa Baptist Church
• Easter Sunday, April 1:
Early Service, 8 a.m. followed by brunch, service following.
Regular service 6 p.m.
Pagosa Bible Church
• Good Friday, March 30:
Service 6 p.m.
• Easter Sunday, April 1:
Service 9 a.m.
St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church
• Palm Sunday, March 25:
Service without music, 8 a.m. Service with music, 10 a.m. Services begin outside the church for the blessing of the palms and grand procession into the church.
• Maundy Thursday, March 29:
Celebration of foot washing and Holy Eucharist, followed by the Agape Meal in the parish hall and the all-night watch at the altar of repose, 6 p.m.
• Good Friday, March 30:
Music in remembrance offered by the NightSong Trio, followed by the Good Friday Eucharist and veneration of the cross, 6 p.m.
Service, 6 p.m.
• Holy Saturday, March 31:
“The Great Vigil of Easter,” the congregation is encouraged to bring bells to ring. There will be a wine-and-cheese celebration following the service, 7 p.m.
• Easter Sunday, April 1:
Service, no music, 8 a.m., with music 10 a.m., festival Eucharist celebration.
Trinity Anglican
• Palm Sunday, March 25:
Distribution of palms and Holy Communion, 10 a.m.
• Good Friday, March 30:
Evening prayer and the Penitential Litany, 7 p.m.
• Easter Sunday, April 1:
Communion, 10 a.m.
