Earth Day celebration being planned

By Jonathan Dobson

Special to The PREVIEW

This year’s Earth Day celebration will be held at the Geothermal Greenhouse Partnership’s (GGP) Geodesic Dome Greenhouse site along the San Juan River on April 19 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

It will include live music, featured speakers, a one-hour town forum on the global climate crisis, food and craft vendors, craft activities for children and, hopefully, a presence contributed to by important members of our community like you.

We are all in this together. Please consider erecting a booth, free of charge, at our event this year, to be held at the GGP and adjoining Centennial Park grounds. This will be an alcohol-free event, held rain or shine.

Contact Jonathan Dobson at 507-0754 or dobsonsolar@gmail.com with questions and to arrange how you can help make this a memorable event.

Follow these topics: Arts & Entertainment, Food, Lifestyle, Music, Nonprofit, Top Stories