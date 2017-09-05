e edition login button

Earth Community welcoming back speaker Fran Korten

By Joan Mieritz
Special to The PREVIEW

The Earth Community — Pagosa Springs is happy to announce that Dr. Fran Korten, YES Magazine editor, will be back in Pagosa Springs on Sept. 11.

She will speak at the library on Sept. 11 at 1:30 p.m. Refreshments and questions at 3 p.m.

We are sure she will have an uplifting message to share and we look forward to seeing you there.

This story was posted on September 5, 2017.