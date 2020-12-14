Early Christmas meal to be served at Loaves and Fishes

By Nancy Crouse

Loaves and Fishes

Loaves and Fishes will host its annual Christmas dinner next Thursday, Dec. 17, at the Parish Hall on Lewis Street. The feast, offered free to the public one week before Christmas Eve, will include honey-baked ham, Chef Emily’s famous cheesy potatoes, Stephen’s scrumptious salad, roll and pie. The community is invited to pick up meals, curbside or walk up, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Table service in the Parish Hall is on hold indefinitely, although the regular Loaves and Fishes’ weekly Thursday meal will continue next year under the restricted conditions. Loaves and Fishes will be closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.

Loaves and Fishes celebrated its 15th anniversary this year. It is an all-volunteer 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing a free hot, nutritious meal to whomever comes seeking nourishment and encouragement.

During 2020, 22 local civic and church groups have sponsored the meals and the board of directors extends its thanks to all of them. Loaves and Fishes is funded through the generous donations of our guests, private individuals and foundations.

All are welcome at this community feast.