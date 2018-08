Early child care center to open in fall of 2019

An update on early child care and education was given during a joint town and county work session held on July 24.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Archuleta County, Business, Education, News, Top Stories, Town of Pagosa Springs