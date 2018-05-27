Early-bird registration deadline for Thingamajig’s Summer Theatre Camp approaching

- News
By Tess Wisher
Special to The PREVIEW
The Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts is revving up for another exciting summer. This summer will include a five-musical season and the fun and educational Whatchamawhozits Children’s Theatre Summer Camp.
The theater camp offers an early-bird registration option that ensures your child’s spot in the camp. Early-bird registration also offers $50 off the price of the three-week camp. The deadline for early bird registration is June 1.
Children ages 7 to 12 come to learn all aspects of the theatrical craft. Professional performers hailing from across the country teach a variety of lessons. (Special requests for 6- or 13-year-olds will be considered.)
The children will get to participate in the creation of a collaborative masterpiece while also learning valuable life skills like teamwork, collaboration, public speaking, articulation, critical thinking, self-confidence, physical fitness and, above all, empathy.
This summer the three-week camp will run from July 2 to July 19, Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The camp will culminate in three performances of “Annie Kids” on July 20 and 21 at 2 p.m. and July 22 at 6 p.m.
Students can sign up for just the first week of camp, which focuses on general theater lessons and games that are designed to develop the tools of the trade. One lesson in makeup class even includes learning how to make gnarly scars.
Or, students can sign up for the second and third weeks, where all of these skills come together and the kids rehearse and perform “Annie Kids.” Thirdly, students can sign up for all three weeks of theater fun.
On top of an amazing camp experience, registration includes an invitation to see all the camp counselors in “Thoroughly Modern Millie” at 2 p.m. on July 15.
The cost for just the first week is $150. The cost for just the second and third weeks is $300. If registered before the early-bird registration deadline, June 1, registration for all three weeks will cost $350. This early registration means the cost per day is only $30. After June 1, the price for all three weeks will be $400. You can’t find a more economical, educational and fun program for your children this summer.
Registration fees are nonrefundable and registration is considered complete once payment has been made.
For additional questions on the best summer camp in southwest Colorado, please contact Laura Moore at laura@pagosacenter.org or by calling 731-7469.
In order to register: Email thingamajigbox@gmail.com with the following information:
Email subject: Child’s name registration.
Email body: Child’s name; age; parents’ names; email; phone number; medical conditions; and choice of first week, second and third weeks, or all weeks.
Payment: Mail a check to Thingamajig Theatre Company, 2313 Eagle Drive, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 with your child’s name in the memo.
What parents say
“Thank you for your awesome work with the kids during the improv class. It was great fun to watch their growth.”
“Many thanks for your invaluable instruction and encouragement to all the kids in the Whatchamawhozits program. [My son] had a blast and it was a fun program to watch on Saturday.”
