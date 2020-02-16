Earl and Dena Eliason

Earl and Dena Eliason celebrated 70 years of marriage on Feb. 5, quietly doing their “thing” and celebrating “their” way. The magic began in South Dakota those many years ago with no idea where this life would take them. But they had love, communication and each other.

Now, having raised eight children and living all over the U.S. and even Guam, these two now call Pagosa home. Many blessings they’ve acknowledged with family and friends with but one question that seems to resonate as they look to coming years: “Will the Rockies get their pitching staff in gear?”

With love and affection,

The big 8, your grandchildren (with three up above) and great grandchildren

