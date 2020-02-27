Eagle Scout Foster

Jack Foster, a member of the Boy Scout Troop No. 807, was awarded the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest rank that the Boy Scouts offers, this past Saturday. Only 3 to 4 percent of Boy Scout members ever attain this prestigious honor.

Foster achieved a total of 28 merit badges, including the 21 required to receive the Eagle Scout award. His Eagle Scout project focused on the collection of surplus fruit from trees in the Four Corners region for distribution to families in need through the Methodist Food Pantry.

Scouts BSA is a year-round program open to boys and girls 11-17 years old that provides fun, adventure, learning, challenge and responsibility to help them become the best version of themselves. Troop 807 meets on Monday evenings. For more information, visit beascout.scouting.org.

Follow these topics: Celebrations, Clubs, Lifestyle, Top Stories