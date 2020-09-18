E-tickets still available for GGP’s Breakfast IN a Balloon

By Sally High

Geothermal Greenhouse Partnership

Geothermal Greenhouse Partnership (GGP) supporters can still buy e-tickets for Breakfast IN a Balloon for Saturday or Sunday, Sept. 19 or 20. Each $40 e-ticket provides a GGP annual membership, a delicious breakfast in a box and a long-stem rose. It’s easy. Pick up your breakfast boxes at Pagosa Baking Company after donating online.

The GGP continues to plan educational programming even though students cannot be in the Education Dome just yet. The GGP cares for the Rotary Garden and the Native Plants Garden, and continues to welcome volunteer gardeners to Community Garden Dome. The Innovation Dome continues to move forward, nearing operations, despite restrictions. The Pagosa Springs community continues to support the GGP.

What this year’s Breakfast IN a Balloon ticket cannot give us is the excitement of seeing the hot air balloon ascension, listening to live music and smiling with each other elbow to elbow in the GGP amphitheater. The GGP looks forward to September 2021 — the music, the gourmet breakfast, the hot air balloons ascending downtown, the in-person smiles and just being together in a crowded amphitheater for ColorFest.

Thank you, Pagosa Springs. Buy your breakfast e-tickets for Saturday or Sunday at https://pagosagreen.org/breakfast-in-a-balloon.