DUST2 to host second-annual winter fat bike race

By Annie Sewell

Special to The SUN

Get ready for an action-packed bike- and ski-filled winter weekend in Pagosa the weekend of Jan. 6 and 7.

DUST2 is excited to announce that it will be hosting its second-annual winter fat bike race at Cloman Park in Pagosa Springs on Jan. 6, 2018, followed the next day by the Pagosa Nordic Club’s skate-classic ski combo ski-athalon.

The fat bike race course, groomed by the Pagosa Nordic Club, will wind through the beautiful rolling hills and ponderosa forest of Cloman Park, giving racers a fun 8K or 16K challenge. There will also be a Kids 1K race.

In true DUST2 form, this race offers plenty of fun for all ages and abilities. Entry is $20 adults, $10 for racers under 18. All proceeds benefit DUST2, Pagosa’s urban single-track trail building and youth cycling team nonprofit.

Races begin at 9 a.m. sharp. Registration and check in are at 8:15-8:45 a.m. Please arrive early enough to sign in, gear up and warm up.

For more information and to register, visit, www.dustx2.com. Please check the Facebook page and/or website for updates should we choose to postpone the race or change the venue.

