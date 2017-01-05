DUST2 to host Pagosa Springs’ first fat bike race

By Annie Sewell

Special to The SUN

DUST2 is excited to announce that it will be hosting Pagosa’s first fat bike race on Sunday, Jan. 8, from 9 a.m. to noon at Turkey Springs trailhead, off Piedra Road.

This will include three races: a 14-mile loop, 7-mile loop and kids mile.

For those of you who may not want to race, there is plenty of groomed trail for Nordic skiing and snowshoeing across the road at Coyote Park.

Parking is limited at the event site. Please meet one of the shuttles at Pagosa Mountain Sports, 162 Pagosa St., or in the City Market parking lot 162 Country Center Drive.

Proceeds to benefit DUST2 and its urban single-track trail initiative.

To register and for more information, go to www.dustx2.com or call 507-7886.

Follow these topics: Outdoors, Sports, Winter Sports