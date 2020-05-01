DUST2 team registration to open May 1

By Janine Emmets

Special to The SUN

DUST2 is excited to announce that registration is opening for Middle School Summer Camp and Fall Cycling Team on May 1.

Links to register can be found on the DUST2 Facebook page and website (www.dustx2.org).

DUST2 has many generous donors who allow us to offer scholarships and/or loaner bikes to those that need financial assistance or don’t have a bike. Scholarship applications and more information can be found on the website.

The Middle School Summer Camp will be taking place July 13-17. This program gives middle school students the opportunity to learn new skills, gain confidence on their bike and be challenged to try new things.

The Fall Cycling Team will start on Aug. 3, with practices three afternoons a week until Oct. 22. Students in high school have the option to race with the Colorado High School Cycling League and participate in four races throughout the fall. Racing is not required, though, so any riders that just want to be a part of the team and have fun riding bikes are encouraged to join.

Being part of the team will give students the opportunity to work on bike skills, learn basic maintenance and how to conduct themselves out on the trail. The team focuses on different skills throughout the program and teaches them how to make good decisions when they are out mountain biking.

The coaches are excited for another great season in 2020. We hope to see some new faces this year on the team.

